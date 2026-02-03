- News
- Unit
Tag:
Unit
-
-
-
A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala says it has published the identities of 60 senior officers from the Israeli Egoz Unit, an elite special forces formation.11 May 2026-12:07
-
-
Amid rising regional tensions, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reviewed an Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE.07 May 2026-23:47
-
-
Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a senior commander of Hezbollah had no “immunity” in a recent Israeli strike in Beirut, following the killing of a top figure identified as commander of the group’s elite Radwan Unit.07 May 2026-16:40
-
-
-
-
A 346-meter-long tanker, vital to Russian Arctic oil exports, has essentially "disappeared" from ship tracking systems.30 Apr 2026-21:01
-
-
The request was made due to potential market rule breaches tied to his financial stake and promotional involvement in Stack BTC, which recently disclosed a 37 Bitcoin purchase.14 Apr 2026-15:11
-
-
The Iranian army said its forces had struck Israeli and US-linked targets in a series of drone attacks targeting sites near Dimona, as well as facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.07 Apr 2026-15:55
-
-
A series of minor earthquakes were recorded worldwide over the past few hours, with tremors reported in Asia, North America, and Europe, according to seismic monitoring data.07 Mar 2026-11:50
-
-
-