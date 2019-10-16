Murderers of police officer detained in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two men have been detained in the case of the murder of the police officer in Yerevan, Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service head Naira Harutyunyan s

According to her, the attackers on the police officer are brothers. The identities of the attackers have been revealed and they have been arrested, Harutyunyan said, adding that they are brothers born in 2003 and 2001.

According to the brothers, they have committed a robbery in one of the beauty salons in Armenia and police noticed it so they decided to flee, News.am reported.

As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten today, at about 4:30am.

News.Az

News.Az