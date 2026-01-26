Musetti downs Fritz for first Australian Open quarterfinal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lorenzo Musetti reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time after defeating ninth seed Taylor Fritz 6–2, 7–5, 6–4.

The fifth-seeded Italian has navigated a disrupted tournament run, with one of his coaches and a physiotherapist forced to return to Italy for personal reasons. Musetti has also been competing away from his family following the birth of his second son in November, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"I feel more mature on the court. I'm playing better for that, and for them," he said. "I didn't get much sleep in the offseason. But we found a way to work and to practice really well on and off the court.

"Now it's more than 20 days that I'm alone and it's not easy, but I feel their presence also here."

His next mission is against a rested Novak Djokovic. The 24-time major winner had been scheduled to be the feature night match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday but had a walkover into the quarterfinals after his opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from their scheduled fourth-round match because of an abdominal injury.

