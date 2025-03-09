Musk allows Ukrainian front to collapse when Starlink is shut down

Musk allows Ukrainian front to collapse when Starlink is shut down

OPM originally sent employees an email over the weekend with the subject line what did you do last week? Recipients were asked to respond with approx 5 bullets of what you accomplished" | Image: Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' front line will collapse if access to Starlink satellite internet is restricted in Ukraine.





This was announced on the X social network by American entrepreneur Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX developed this technology, News.Az informs.

"My Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line will collapse if I turn it off," he wrote.

The businessman added that he was “sickened by years of carnage in a dead-end situation in which Ukraine will inevitably lose.”

"Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants this meat grinder to stop," Musk concluded.

Ukrainian units use Starlink to communicate in combat zones.

News.Az