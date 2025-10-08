Musk settles lawsuit with former Twitter executives over unpaid severance
REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elon Musk has agreed to settle a $128 million lawsuit filed by four former top executives at Twitter (now X) over unpaid severance following his acquisition of the company.
The executives, who include former chief Parag Agrawal, argued that Mr Musk fired them "without reason" after he bought Twitter in 2022 and denied them severance payments, News.Az reports citing BBC.
"The parties have reached a settlement and the settlement requires certain conditions to be met in the near term," attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in a court filing last week. They did not disclose the terms of the settlement.
The suit, filled last year, is one of several legal challenges over unpaid severance for workers who were laid off after Musk took over.