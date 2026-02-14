Musk’s Grok gains US market share despite backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has increased its U.S. market share in recent months, data shows, even as the tool faces criticism and regulatory scrutiny over misuse involving non-consensual sexualized AI-generated images.

Grok’s U.S. market share rose to 17.8% last month, up from 14% in December and 1.9% in January 2025, according to research firm Apptopia. The growth strengthens Grok’s position as the third most-used chatbot in the United States, behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The growth is seen as important for Musk-owned AI startup xAI, which has invested heavily in infrastructure to compete in the fast-moving artificial intelligence sector. Grok is deeply integrated into Musk’s X social media platform, where it is promoted through navigation features and bundled with some premium subscription tiers.

The rise in usage comes despite global backlash after the tool was used to generate non-consensual sexualized images, prompting investigations and criticism. Platform restrictions were later introduced, though concerns about misuse remain.

Industry analysts say Grok’s expansion may be partly driven by cross-promotion on X, which exposes the chatbot to millions of users daily.

The growth also comes amid broader changes across Musk’s technology empire, including recent management reshuffles at xAI and major corporate consolidation moves involving SpaceX.

Market data shows ChatGPT remains the dominant chatbot in the U.S., though its share has declined over the past year, while Google Gemini has expanded its presence.

