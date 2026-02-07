Musk’s Las Vegas tunnel project draws safety, environmental scrutiny

During a lengthy legislative hearing this week, lawmakers questioned state safety officials about alleged violations by The Boring Company, the Musk-owned venture behind the Vegas Loop, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Company representatives did not attend the hearing but submitted written responses defending the project. Similar tunneling projects are planned in Nashville and Dubai.

“I think they are a company that acts like they are kind of above the law,” said Howard Watts, whose district includes the tunnel network, in comments to the Associated Press.

The Vegas Loop, which opened in 2021, currently provides free rides around the Las Vegas Convention Center and charges $4 to $12 for trips to select hotels, casinos, and the airport.

Riders use Tesla vehicles accessed via stations or online booking. The company has approval to construct 68 miles of tunnels and 104 stations across Las Vegas in coming years.

Despite the criticism, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley praised the project in January after the city approved a permit for a new tunnel, calling it an innovative transportation option for visitors and residents alike.