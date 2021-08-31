My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

My father was 59 years old when the Vagif Poetry Days were held. I am 59 years old now, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha.

"Some may think that this is a coincidence. But I think that there is great symbolic meaning in that. History repeats itself. The black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us and we are able to breathe again," he said.

"Dear friends, about 40 years ago my father was standing here, while I was standing over there," the president said. "We were gathered for the opening of Vagif's mausoleum in frosty and snowy weather. Then, on 29 July 1982, I came to Shusha for the second time with my father. At that time, the Vagif Poetry Days were held."

"Today we are celebrating the opening of Vagif's mausoleum for the second time," the president said.

News.Az

