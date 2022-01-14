‘My visit to Ukraine will provide good basis for future years’ – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday said his visit to Ukraine will provide good basis for future years.

In his press statement following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he noted that the agreements on food security reached today will allow Azerbaijan the opportunity to ensure its food security to a greater extent.

“At the same time, the groundwork has been laid today for the establishment of joint ventures, joint activities related to the processing and export of agricultural products,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

"This is a novelty. I think it is one of the most important steps in our relations in this area. We are open to cooperation in all other areas,” he stressed.

“I want to say again that our cooperation is based on friendly relations, and I do hope that this visit, which is taking place at the beginning of the year, will serve to complete this year with good results on a bilateral level and will provide a good basis for future years,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az