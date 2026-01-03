Myanmar military-backed party leads early election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has taken a strong lead in the first phase of the country’s general election, according to early results released by state media.

The vote marks Myanmar’s first nationwide election since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Partial results published by the Union Election Commission showed the USDP winning the vast majority of seats declared so far, including 38 of 40 lower house constituencies tallied in the initial phase. Turnout was reported at 52%, significantly lower than participation levels seen in previous elections.

The election has drawn criticism from the United Nations, Western governments and human rights groups, as major opposition parties are excluded and former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains detained. Authorities have also made it illegal to publicly criticise the polls.

Two further voting rounds are scheduled later in January, covering most of Myanmar’s townships, including areas where the military does not have full control.

