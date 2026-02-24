N. Korean leader's sister Kim Yo Jong promoted to ruling party department chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong Un, has been promoted within the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during its ongoing party congress.

Kim Yo Jong was elevated from her previous role as vice department director to department chief at a Central Committee meeting held Monday, the fifth day of the congress — a major political gathering convened every five years, News.Az reports, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The congress also introduced changes to the party’s top leadership bodies. The Presidium of the Politburo — the highest decision-making organ within the party — continues to be headed by Kim Jong Un and four other members. Two of those four are newly appointed: Ri Il Hwan and former premier Kim Jae Ryong. Meanwhile, parliament chief Choe Ryong Hae has exited the Presidium.

In a separate development, Jong Kyong Thaek was named vice chairman of the party’s Central Military Commission, which is chaired by Kim Jong Un. He replaces Pak Jong Chon in the post.

Both Choe Ryong Hae and Pak Jong Chon were also omitted from the new list of Central Committee members, a move observers suggest may be linked to their age.

The reshuffle highlights ongoing adjustments within North Korea’s top political and military leadership as the Workers’ Party congress continues.

News.Az