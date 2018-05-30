Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE PA session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed at the 27th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) which is due to take place on June 7-11, said a message posted on the organization’s website.

A report, entitled “Implementing OSCE Commitments: The Role of Parliaments”, by the former special representative of the OSCE PA on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, will be heard at a meeting of the organization’s General Committee on Political Affairs and Security, according to APA.

The report notes that the lack of progress towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the numerous violations of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact in recent years are cause for concern.

“A return to the negotiation table by all parties is needed to avoid further military confrontation and to de-escalate the situation. The OSCE should utilize the full potential of its conflict resolution mechanisms, through the work of the Minsk Group, as well as through the Parliamentary Assembly, to stabilize the situation and work toward a comprehensive peace agreement,” reads the report.

A draft resolution to be passed as a conclusion of the meeting has also been publicized.

According to the draft resolution, the OSCE PA reiterates its regret over the lack of progress towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calls on the parties to engage without further delay in substantive negotiations with a view to finding the earliest possible sustainable solution to the conflict, and urges the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to redouble their efforts to that end.

