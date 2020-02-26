Nakhchivan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event has been held at the Memorial Complex in the National Flag Square in the city of Nakhchivan to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov put flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Heads of the ministries, committees, organizations, military leaders, and public figures also laid flowers at the memorial.

Participants of the event observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims.

Khojaly genocide, which was committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on the night of 25-26 February 1992, is considered one of the gravest crimes against humanity in the late 20th century.

Official figures prove that as a result of the genocidal act in Khojaly, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly. As a result of the massacre, 8 families were completely annihilated, 56 people were tortured to death, 27 families had only one surviving member, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one parent, 230 families lost the breadwinner, 487 people became disabled, including 76 minors, 1,275 people were taken hostage, 1,165 people were released from captivity, fate of 150 people is still unknown.

News.Az

