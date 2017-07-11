Yandex metrika counter

Nalbandian about upcoming meeting with Mammadyarov

  • Politics
  • Share
Nalbandian about upcoming meeting with Mammadyarov

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian says the fact of the upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is positive, RIA Novosti reports.

"Probably, this should be discussed after the meeting," Nalbandian said, answering RIA Novosti's question about expectations from the meeting with his counterpart.

"But the fact that the meeting will take place is good. We will think what to do next," the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      