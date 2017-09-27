Nalbandian: OSCE MG co-chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in the first half of October, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said at a news conference on Wednesday, APA reported quoting news.am.

“We are waiting for the co-chairs in Armenia in the first half of October,” noted the FM.



“They will make preparations for a meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan,”, he said.



Touching upon the recent talk between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in New York City, Nalbandian said that the parties discussed the matter of organizing a meeting at the presidential level, and the schedule of the forthcoming visit by the Minsk Group co-chairs.

News.Az

