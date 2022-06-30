NAM Parliamentary Network adopts Baku Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network has adopted the Baku Declaration, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has announced, News.Az reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, the speaker said the Charter on the Rules of the NAM Parliamentary Network has also been adopted.

In addition, the official logo and flag of the NAM Parliamentary Network have been approved, Gafarova added.

News.Az