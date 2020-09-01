National cuisine to be highlighted at Nobel Prize Museum

+ ↺ − 16 px

With its fusions of tastes, Azerbaijani cuisine is endlessly rich and delicious. Books on Azerbaijani cuisine will be exhibited at the Nobel Prize Museum in Sweden.

The museum aims at spreading knowledge and create interest and discussion around the natural sciences and culture through creative learning, exhibition techniques and modern technology.

The books were donated to the Nobel Prize Museum with the assistance of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the World Culinary Books Award, Trend Life reported.

The books "Dolma in Azerbaijani Cuisine. 381 Views", "Azerbaijani Cooking", "Legends about Azerbaijani Cuisine" and "Regional Cuisine of the Irevan Khanate" will be showcased at the museum.

Speaking about the exposition, head of the Center for National Culinary Arts, Honored Worker of Culture Tahir Amiraslanov stressed that the country's customs and culture are widely reflected in its cuisine.

"The traditions of Azerbaijani cuisine have been passed down by our ancestors from generation to generation for millennia. Through the national cuisine, we can promote our culture, national heritage, traditions, and customs. One of our main tasks is to promote national cuisine outside the country. And we have been successfully coping with this task for more than ten years. The exposition of these books in the world-famous Nobel Prize Museum is important for presenting samples of national cuisine to a wider public," Amiraslanov said.

National cuisine offers a wide range of spices, meat dishes, and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany the main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of the national cuisine.

Shah Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.

News.Az

