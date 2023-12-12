National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation of Azerbaijan-Ukraine friendship: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Vladyslav Kanevskyi told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Today is a special day for Azerbaijani people, and I think for Ukrainians too, because today we honor the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I believe that this is the person thanks to whom the great friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine began. He created the strategic partnership that exists between the two countries," the ambassador said.

He added that today's feeling of great support of the Azerbaijani people by Ukraine is also part of the foundation laid by Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az