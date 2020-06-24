Yandex metrika counter

NATO allies value relationship with Baku: French envoy

NATO allies value the relationship with Baku, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on Twitter.

“Azerbaijan's cooperation and partnership with NATO is practically the same age as the very independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. This is of course not a coincidence,” the diplomat wrote.

He stressed that NATO allies value the relationship with Baku in an uncertain regional and international security context.


