NATO commences military exercise in Lithuania

NATO on Monday started its military exercise Iron Wolf 2024-II in Lithuania.

More than 3,200 military personnel from Lithuania and allied nations, along with 700 pieces of military equipment, are involved in the exercise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In addition to Lithuanian forces, troops from Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United States, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany join the military drill.The Iron Wolf exercises, held annually in the spring and fall, will run from October 7-10. Local residents are advised of military equipment movement along roads in several districts during this period. The exercises will also feature training shells and pyrotechnics.Last weekend, Lithuania also hosted the “Autumn Shooter 2024” field tactical exercises in the Alytus district.

News.Az