NATO exercises: what are the Baltics being prepared for?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade

On Sunday, joint military exercises with NATO allies commenced in Lithuania , according to the press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. From April 21 to 26, Lithuania and Poland will conduct field tactical exercises named Brave Griffin 24/II, which will also include forces from the USA and Portugal.

During the exercises, 1,500 soldiers from the Zemaitija infantry brigade and allied forces will practice defensive scenarios in the so-called Suwalki Corridor, following the bilateral Orsha Plan of Lithuania and Poland.

The Lithuanian military department reported that these exercises are part of one of the most extensive and intensive military training cycles planned for April through June. Over 20,000 Lithuanian and allied soldiers, along with thousands of units of military equipment, will participate.

The primary objective of these exercises is to test NATO's regional defense plans, approved at the Vilnius Summit, ensure rapid redeployment of forces between countries, and send a clear deterrent signal to adversaries about the firm resolve and commitment of NATO members to collective defense.

In an exclusive interview with News.az, Latvian military expert Einars Graudiņs discussed the regular conduct of military exercises on the territory of the Republic of Lithuania, emphasizing that this is standard practice in the context of the current international situation.

Graudiņs briefly recalled the events of the 1940s when the Soviet Union annexed the Baltic States. He also highlighted the ongoing tension in the region related to current events in Ukraine, where hostilities continue.

"Any crossing of our borders will be perceived as the start of aggression," said Graudiņs, stressing the importance of preventing any attempts to violate the sovereignty of the Baltic States.

The expert specified that the upcoming exercises would include various aspects of military training: land, air, and naval operations, with particular attention to the Suwalki Corridor.

He also expressed the view that active Russian reaction to the exercises is unlikely given the distance from the border and the current circumstances, including Russia's significant losses in the conflict in Ukraine.

Concluding, Graudiņs emphasized that despite the current peaceful situation regarding direct military conflict, it is necessary to maintain a high level of readiness.

Amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe and growing concerns about Russia's potential expansion of military actions against Ukraine, NATO has initiated a series of military exercises. These maneuvers are perceived as necessary precautions taken by the United States and its allies to avert further escalation of the conflict. The potential repercussions of such an escalation are increasingly worrying the international community, especially after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed fears that, should Russia prevail in the Ukrainian conflict, NATO countries could be the next targets.

News.Az