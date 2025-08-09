Yandex metrika counter

NATO hails Azerbaijan and Armenia's efforts to normalize ties

The North Atlantic Alliance has welcomed the initialing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

"We welcome progress towars peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and thank US President Donald Trump for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said on social media:

According to her, this is a significant step forward in the normalization process and also for regional security more broadly.

It should be noted that on August 8, in Washington, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.


