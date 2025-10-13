NATO launches annual nuclear drills amid heightened Moscow tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO began its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise on Monday, with the Netherlands as the primary host nation. The alliance said the “routine” drills aim to test nuclear deterrence readiness and are not linked to current world events.

Around 70 aircraft from 14 allied nations and 2,000 personnel are taking part, including Dutch F-35s, surveillance planes, and refueling aircraft. The drills, which involve no live weapons, will also see operations from Denmark’s Skrydstrup Air Base, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

NATO officials said the exercise underscores transparency and deterrence capabilities. Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized it sends a clear message that the alliance “will and can defend all allies against all threats.”

The exercise comes as tensions rise with Russia, which has warned the U.S. against supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Moscow said such weapons could carry nuclear warheads, heightening fears of escalation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, telling Fox News that only someone “crazy” would start a nuclear World War III.

News.Az