NATO re-deploys AWACS aircraft over Poland to monitor Ukrainian airspace

NATO has again deployed Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to airspace over Poland to monitor the skies over Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the UK Defence Journal.

The website wrote that, according to NATO, the deployment will support the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity.“Officially, any intelligence gathered is only sent to NATO nations, but everyone knows that some of these nations quickly share the information with Ukraine, enabling them to counter incoming attacks,” a former RAF officer wishing to remain anonymous told the UK Defence Journal. “Western intelligence data offers Ukraine the ability to respond a wee bit quicker.”Quoting NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu on a similar deployment last year, the website added: “As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO’s resolve to protect and defend every inch of Allied territory.”The UK Defence Journal noted that in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, NATO had increased its air presence in Eastern Europe with additional fighters, surveillance aircraft, and tankers.Since February 2022, NATO AWACS aircraft have conducted regular patrols over eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian warplanes near NATO borders.

