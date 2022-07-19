NATO Secretary General highly appreciated Azerbaijan's defense reforms and contributions to NATO missions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 19, 2022, as part of his working trip to Brussels, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO headquarters, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

At the meeting, the current situation and future prospects of the NATO-Azerbaijani partnership, as well as regional issues, were exchanged.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the results achieved within the framework of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership. He touched on the issue of our country's participation in NATO operations in the context of its contributions to international peace and security.

The minister informed the Alliance official about the restoration and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in our territories freed from the occupation of Armenia. In this context, it was emphasized that massively buried landmines in the liberated areas hindered the restoration/construction works and the return of internally displaced persons. At the same time, the steps taken by Azerbaijan in various directions in the framework of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict stage were noted and opinions were exchanged in this regard.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that our country is a reliable partner and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's defense reforms and contributions to NATO missions. The Secretary General also empha

