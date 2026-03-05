NATO will keep supporting Ukraine despite Iran tensions

NATO allies will continue to support Ukraine despite tensions in Iran, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told on Thursday.

Rutte emphasized that European and North American leaders are following a strategy of “and, and”: ensuring that allied forces support U.S. operations in the Middle East while simultaneously providing Ukraine with the resources it needs to remain strong in its ongoing conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Many leaders in Europe, the United States, and Canada agree that we must make sure Ukraine has what it needs to stay strong,” Rutte said during remarks highlighting NATO’s dual focus amid global crises.

The statement underlines NATO’s commitment to sustained military and logistical aid to Ukraine, even as international attention is drawn to the evolving situation in Iran.

News.Az