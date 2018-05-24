Nazarbayev: Azerbaijan achieved great success in strengthening foundations of statehood

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday, the Republic Day,” the Kazakh president said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success in strengthening the foundations of its statehood, improving the welfare of the people, increasing the country’s authority in the international community. I wish further dynamic development for your country and achievement of the goals set under your leadership. I am confident that the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, based on tradition friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the sake of well-being of the peoples of the two countries.”

In his letter, Nazarbayev wished good health and inexhaustible energy to Ilham Aliyev, and peace and prosperity to the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az

