NBA 2025: Lakers vs Pistons game odds and expert picks

The NBA regular season continues with a high-profile cross-conference matchup as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Detroit Pistons on December 30, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena, News.Az reports, citing CBS Sports.

Game time: 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Odds: Pistons favored by −2.5, total around 232.5 points per sportsbook projections

Detroit enters as a slight favorite, backed by a stronger season start and more consistent rotation. The Lakers, coached by JJ Redick, continue to rely heavily on star power — but recent injuries, including Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, have affected team depth.

Why this matchup matters

Detroit defeated the Lakers twice last season and will aim to repeat the outcome.

Los Angeles still carries game-breaking talent — LeBron James and Luka Dončić, players capable of taking over late in games.

Analysts simulated the game thousands of times, expecting a tight contest with momentum swings on both sides.

Some betting experts suggest looking at the under on total points, pointing to several low-scoring outings from both squads recently. Fans expect a competitive game with strong defensive possessions and clutch playmaking in the fourth quarter.

The matchup airs nationwide and is likely to be one of the standout games of the night as both teams eye momentum going into the new year.

News.Az