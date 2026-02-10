NBA chaos: Four ejected after Pistons-Hornets fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four players were ejected after a fight broke out during the Detroit Pistons’ 110-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, along with Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, were all thrown out following the third-quarter altercation. Hornets head coach Charles Lee was later ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing a call and needing to be restrained from approaching an official, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The incident started when Duren drove toward the basket and was fouled by Diabate. The two confronted each other, leading to pushing and escalating tensions. The situation quickly grew into a larger confrontation involving multiple players before officials and security restored order.

Game officials later confirmed the ejections were issued for fighting activity during a dead ball situation.

After the game, Duren described the clash as the result of high emotions in a competitive matchup, saying both teams were playing with intensity. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended his players, saying they were not responsible for starting the incident.

Bridges later apologized to Hornets fans in a social media post, saying he was trying to protect his teammates.

Tensions remained high later in the game when Hornets coach Charles Lee was ejected during an argument with referees over a foul call. Lee later said he needed to better control his emotions.

