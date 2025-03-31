NBC: Trump 'serious' about seeking third term

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has said he is "not kidding" when he talks about his possible re-election to a third presidential term.

In an interview with NBC News, the American leader emphasized that there are "several ways" to remain at the head of the American administration for a third term, naming one of them as the election of Vice President J.D. Vance to the highest state post, after which he would transfer his powers to Trump, News.Az repoted.

"I'm not kidding, but it's too early to think about it. A lot of people want me to do it. But I tell them we have a long way to go, we're in the early stages of this administration," he said.

According to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, adopted in 1951, the same person can be elected head of state no more than two times, regardless of whether they are consecutive or with a break.

Franklin Roosevelt became the only president in US history to be elected during World War II for a third (1940) and then a fourth (1944) term, serving as head of state for more than 12 years.

The amendment did not apply to the president in office at the time of its adoption, Harry Truman, who took office following Roosevelt's death in 1945 and served almost the entire first term (minus three months) before being elected to another term in 1948. Truman was thus the last president who had the right to run for president an unlimited number of times, but did not run in 1952.

News.Az