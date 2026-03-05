Nearly 100,000 flee Tehran after US-Israeli strikes: UN

A situation report by the agency pointed to a significant wave of internal displacement, with road police recording between 1,000 and 2,000 vehicles leaving the city each day, mostly heading toward northern provinces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the large-scale movement within the country, the report said cross-border flows remain stable for the time being. The Islam Qala border crossing with Afghanistan has shown “no significant changes,” while the Milak crossing reopened on Monday.

The agency warned that the wider humanitarian situation across Asia and the Middle East has worsened due to the recent escalation of hostilities.

“The recent escalation of hostilities across Asia and the Middle East has led to a marked deterioration in the humanitarian situation,” the report said, noting that the affected areas already host about 24.6 million forcibly displaced people, many of whom face serious protection risks and humanitarian needs alongside host communities.

Current data indicates that around 275,400 people are now internally displaced, while host communities in Afghanistan, Iran and Lebanon are facing growing protection risks.