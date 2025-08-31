+ ↺ − 16 px

When asked which outcome they would support, 59% of respondents chose “ceasing hostilities and seeking compromise through talks,” while 33% favored continuing the fight.

A majority of Ukrainians back halting hostilities and pursuing a negotiated compromise, according to a poll conducted by the Rating research group, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Thus, when asked which scenario they would support, 59% of the respondents opted for "ceasing hostilities and beginning to look for a compromise at talks," while 33% spoke in favor of continuing fighting.

Notably, 82% of the polled said that a realistic way to end the conflict is through negotiating a compromise solution. As many as 62% of them spoke in favor of involving other countries in settlement talks, whereas 20% said favored direct talks with Russia, and only 11% opted for the refusal from any talks and continuing fighting until regaining control of the lost territories.

The poll was conducted over the phone from August 21 through 23 and involved 1,600 respondents living in Kiev-controlled territories. The margin of error was within 2.5%.

News.Az