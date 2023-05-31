Need for Azerbaijani gas is growing - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The project called solidarity ring including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia envisages additional interconnectors,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.az reports.

“And the geography of our supplies, I'm sure, will expand because the need for Azerbaijani gas is growing. We've been approached by more than 10 countries during the last year and a half, with respect to either increase of supplies or beginning of supplies. And of course, we want to satisfy the needs of all our friends and definitely to coordinate investments with market opportunities,” the head of state noted.

“I’d like to underline that it will be also important for international financial institutions to support these projects. Though we know that now, with respect to the green energy transition, some international financial institutions stop financing projects based on fossil fuel. I think, we need to treat all the issues from realistic point of view. Today, it is clear that without natural gas supplies, energy security cannot be provided to the degree it is needed,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az