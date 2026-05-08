Nepal begins first snow leopard census in Dhorpatan reserve

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Nepal’s Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve has launched its first official snow leopard census, marking the first formal effort to estimate the population of the endangered species in the high Himalayan region.

Authorities said snow leopards are known to inhabit the upper mountainous terrain of the reserve, but no systematic population count had previously been conducted, News.Az reports, citing Kathmandu Post.

A technical team has deployed 56 sensor-based camera traps across six areas of the reserve, including Phagune, Barse, Dhustung, Seng, Sundaha and Togadi. The cameras have been installed along cliffs and mountain trails at elevations ranging from 3,200 to 5,000 metres above sea level.

Officials said the devices will remain in place for around six weeks to monitor animal movement and collect photographic evidence. The survey will also use footprints and droppings to help identify snow leopard activity.

Reserve information officer Sagar Subedi said snow leopards typically move along snowy mountain zones and often shelter in caves in steep terrain. Fifteen staff members and wildlife experts are participating in the operation, while teams will revisit the sites every 15 days to maintain the cameras and replace batteries.

The Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve was established in 1986 and covers 1,325 square kilometres across Baglung, Myagdi and Rukum districts. The protected area is home to several endangered species, including snow leopards, red pandas, Himalayan bears and pheasants.

Officials noted that the reserve previously conducted a red panda census around a decade ago using similar monitoring methods.

The reserve also permits regulated hunting through government-approved international tenders, generating significant annual revenue for wildlife management and conservation activities.

News.Az