Netanyahu expresses gratitude to Trump for removing the partial arms embargo on Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference on the situation on the various warfronts, Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised U.S. President Donald Trump for lifting the partial arms embargo imposed during the Biden administration amid the war against Hamas, News.Az citing the JNS.
“Thank you President Trump for keeping your promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies and to secure a future of peace and prosperity,” the premier said in a video message.
