Netanyahu said Israel faces security challenges

Israel still faces security challenges, as some of its enemies try to rebuild to attack again.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this statement during a video address to the country's citizens, which was broadcast on major Israeli television channels, News.Az reports.

"The campaign is not over. We (Israel - ed.) still face great security challenges. Some of our enemies are trying to rebuild themselves to attack us again. But we are on the right path," Netanyahu said, noting that Israel has achieved colossal victories everywhere it has fought, which have shocked the world.

