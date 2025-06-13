Netanyahu: Strikes targeted 'the heart' of Iran's weapons program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack "struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", News.az reports citing BBC.

Israel struck Iran's main enrichment facility in the Iranian city of Natanz, around 225km south of Tehran, Iran's capital, Netanyahu said.

In April 2021, Iran blamed Israel for an cyber attack on the same facility.

He said that Israel had targeted Iranian scientists "working on the Iranian bomb".

The strikes "would continue for as many days as it takes," Netanyahu added.

News.Az