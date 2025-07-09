Netanyahu, Trump discuss Gaza hostage crisis and Hamas ceasefire deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his latest meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on efforts to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and reiterated his commitment to dismantling the group’s military and political infrastructure.

Speaking after their second meeting in two days, Netanyahu also said they discussed the “victory” over Iran, though he offered no specifics. This marks Netanyahu’s third visit to Washington since Trump began his second term in January, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions come amid reports that Israel and Hamas are nearing a ceasefire agreement after nearly two years of conflict. A Qatari delegation, involved in mediating indirect talks, reportedly met senior White House officials ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival. The White House has not commented on the report.

News.Az