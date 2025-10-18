Netherlands Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dutch Embassy in Baku has issued a congratulatory message in celebration of October 18, marking the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence.

"Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of its Independence. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress," the embassy wrote on X, News.Az reports.

