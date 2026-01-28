New Baku metro station to open in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new metro station in Baku is set to open in 2026 as part of Azerbaijan’s large-scale transport infrastructure development program, officials announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the “State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030,” Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Chairman Anar Rzayev said construction of the long-delayed Darnagul electric depot has resumed after many years, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Rzayev noted that excavation work has begun at two shaft points linked to the project separating metro lines in the area of the 28 May station — a key step in improving network efficiency and capacity.

He also reported progress on the construction of a turning chamber beyond the Icherisheher station, with utility coordination completed and the site fully prepared for building works. Meanwhile, reconstruction on the siding track behind Hazi Aslanov station has entered its next phase.

According to AYNA, the State Program envisions the construction of 10 new metro stations, marking one of the largest expansion periods in the history of the Baku Metro. One of these stations is planned to be commissioned in 2026. Renovation and construction at the B4 project station also advanced rapidly throughout the past year.

News.Az