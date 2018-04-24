New Carting Center opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku City Karting Center has been opened in the Aquatics Palace with the support of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) and Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), according to bakucitycircuit.com.

The main purpose of establishing this center is the development and promotion of autosport culture in Azerbaijan and training local drivers for the future Formula 1 races, AzerTag reports.

Elnara Aliyeva, Public Relations Manager of Baku City Karting noted that the center would play crucial role in strengthening motorsport culture in the country: “The third successive Formula 1 race, the most prestigious race in auto sport, is about to take place in Azerbaijan soon. Thanks to these championship, there has been great interest especially among young people.

What we are trying to achieve is to create opportunities for young people to develop their skills in the level of professional Formula 1 drivers. We believe that in the near future this center will provide our country with professional pilots who will compete in international races”.

Baku City Karting karts belong to SODI KARTS Company, based in France. SODI karts are different from other karts in terms of technical guidelines, convenience, modern design and most importantly, safety.

24 karts can move in the track at the same time. To ensure security, the track is covered with high quality barriers. The rubber particles filled inside these barriers and the special tape around them ensure that the hitting power is equally distributed across the entire barrier system. Moreover, racers are provided with special helmets and fireproof overalls.

The center has a special zone where spectators can sit and watch the race and a cafe. The guests are provided with the cars appropriate to their age. Beginners can use two-seater karts.

On the other hand, the center plans to hold regular championships among young people. Professional racers, as well as beginners will be able take part in these championships. In addition, it is planned to organize professional training courses for children in the future.

News.Az

News.Az