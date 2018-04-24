New chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs introduced to staff

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has introduced new Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) Rovshan Rzayev to the staff of the State Committee and wished him success in his activity, the State Committee said April 24.

Rzayev was appointed chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs upon the president’s order on April 21, Trend reports.

While introducing the new chairman, Mehdiyev spoke about Rzayev’s life and work experience.

He added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is doing a great job to improve the living conditions of refugees and IDPs, stressing that work in this direction will continue in the future.

Mehdiyev gave appropriate recommendations to the staff of the State Committee to achieve the tasks set by the president.

Rzayev expressed gratitude for the president’s trust and added that he will adequately accomplish the tasks related to refugees and IDPs.

