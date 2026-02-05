New coalition rolls out radio program for North Koreans

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 4, a coalition of 46 civic and religious organizations launched the "One Korea National Alliance," revealing plans to create a radio station aimed at North Korean listeners.

The alliance, led by Kenneth Bae—a Korean-American missionary detained in North Korea for over two years—held its inaugural ceremony at Seoul’s Press Center. The group announced a fundraising campaign to establish “Korea Link” radio broadcasting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bae told media that “the target of unification is not the North Korean government but the North Korean people,” adding that “unification is not just an option for North Koreans but their only way out,” Asia Economy reported.

Bae said frequencies have been secured, with plans to begin shortwave broadcasting and later expand to medium-wave transmission.

Bae was detained in November 2012 and sentenced to 15 years hard labor in April 2013 for “anti-state hostile crimes” before his release in November 2014 through U.S.-North Korea negotiations.

Co-chair Jang Man-soon of the Committee for Ten Million Separated Families warned against recent “two-state theory” discussions, saying that “the two-state theory risks institutionalizing division” and calling unification “a shared duty we must fulfill together before the constitution and history.”

Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho attended and proposed “launching a unification movement with 2030 as the target.”

News.Az