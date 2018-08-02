New duties for registration of mobile phones come into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

New duties on registration of mobile devices for personal use have come into force in Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with the reference to infocity.az that the corresponding decision of the Cabinet was published on July 31, 2018.

According to the decision, mobile devices whose market price does not exceed $ 100, which do not have photo and video functions and do not support Internet access, are subject to a state duty of 20 manats.

The registration of devices whose brand and model, as well as market value at the time of registration, were not listed in the catalog on the official website of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is also subject to state duty of 20 manats.

In other cases, the amount of state duty for individuals who purchase mobile devices for personal use will be:

at the market price of the device up to 100 dollars - 30 manats;

at the market price of the device from 101 to 200 dollars - 50 manats;

at the market price of the device from 201 to 400 dollars - 60 manats;

at the market price of the device from 401 to 700 dollars - 70 manats;

at the market price of the device from 701 to 1000 dollars - 100 manats;

at the market price of the device from 1001 dollars and above - 150 manats.

Previously, the state fee for individuals was 5 manat, regardless of the market price of the mobile device purchased for personal use.

