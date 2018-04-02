New motor road across Beyuk Shor Lake under construction in Baku

The Azerbaijan State Motor Road Agency continues taking measures to develop the road infrastructure of the capital in order to reduce traffic density on roads.

The Agency reports that construction of another road is to begin soon, abc.az reports.

"The new road will connect Ziya Bunyadov with road Khirdalan-Binagadi-Balaxani and run across the Boyuk Shor Lake," the ASRA informed.

Length of the road to divide the lake into two parts and will conform to the 1st technical level will be 2.7 km. The road will consist of four lanes and its width will be 15 m. Tunnels will be built at the beginning and at the end of the road.

