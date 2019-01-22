Yandex metrika counter

New personnel appointments in Azerbaijan’s regional culture departments

New personnel appointments have been made in the regional culture departments of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Head of the Agdash Regional Culture Department Tahir Aliyev has been relieved of his post at his own request.

By order of Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Ramiz Guliyev, head of the Agstafa Regional Culture Department, has been appointed to this post.

By another order of the minister, Deputy Head of Agjabadi Regional Culture Department Vugar Gadirov has been appointed the head of the Agstafa Regional Culture Department.

