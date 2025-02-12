New petition calls for closure of USAID office in Kazakhstan

A petition calling for the closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) office in Kazakhstan has been launched on the epetition.kz platform.

According to the petition, authorities should investigate the activities of organizations receiving USAID grants and “introduce a legislative ban on the work of LGBT organizations and structures engaged in the promotion of immorality,” News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The proposal comes amid ongoing debates about the role of foreign funding in the country’s social and political landscape, as the Trump administration looks to cut $4.5 million in funding to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan.

USAID is a government organization dedicated to global development and humanitarian aid. Since 1992, it has operated in Kazakhstan, assisting with projects related to human rights, education, health, and the economy.

The White House recently criticized USAID projects, citing allegations of waste and fraud, and agency employees were subsequently placed on leave.

