New president of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation elected

Aktoty Raimkulova has been elected as the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

Raimkulova expressed gratitude to Gunay Afandiyeva for her contributions to the development of the culture and heritage of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva wished Aktoty Raimkulova success in continuing the activities of the organization, and thanked the employees for the joint activities.

Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that the organization would actively continue its projects and activities towards deepening the relations among the Turkic countries based on common ethnicity, culture and history.

News.Az