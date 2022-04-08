New state standard is adopted in Azerbaijan on tourism

Azerbaijan has adopted new state standard - AZS 906-2022 "Tourism services. Classification of accommodation facilities. Minimum requirements", News.az reports citing Economy Ministry.

The new standards in tourism are adopted in order to bring national standards regulating tourism activities in Azerbaijan in line with international requirements.

The new standard was approved by the legal entity of public law "Azerbaijan Institute for Standardization" (AZSTAND), subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.

The introduction of the new standard will make it possible to keep records in the tourism register, determine the type and category of accommodation facilities and establish minimum requirements for the services provided in them, the ministry added.

