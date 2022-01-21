Yandex metrika counter

New website dedicated Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory launched

The Heydar Aliyev Center on Friday hosted the presentation of a new website - zefer.az dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The event, moderated by Humay Gasimova, Chief Adviser of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, brought together state and government officials, MPs, public and media representatives.

The event started with a minute of silence in honor of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then, a video highlighting the website zefer.az was displayed.


